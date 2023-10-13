Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/13/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Loma Linda VA is being criticized for institutionalizing veterans against their will when they come seeking voluntary mental health help.

2. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s after-action report blames the county Office of Emergency Services for failing mountain residents stranded by snowstorms last winter.

3. And lastly today, the grounds of Patton State Hospital have been approved to shelter homeless people.

