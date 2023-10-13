© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inland Empire Kaiser Employees Say They're Pleased With Tentative Agreement

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published October 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM PDT
Picketers crossing the street near Kaiser Permanente's Moreno Valley Medical Center.
Madison Aument / KVCR
Picketers crossing the street near Kaiser Permanente's Moreno Valley Medical Center.

People who work at Kaiser Permanente in the Inland Empire say they’re pleased with the tentative agreement that their union and Kaiser have hashed out. It comes after thousands of Kaiser employees around the country and in California went on strike last week.

The deal would raise the minimum wage to 25 dollars an hour for California Kaiser employees.

Justin Seronko is an emergency room nurse at Kaiser’s Moreno Valley Medical Center.

He says he and his colleagues have had to stretch their paychecks as THE cost of living has increased.

“Hopefully, this tentative agreement helps make livelihood more affordable for nurses, but especially ancillary staff," said Seronko.  

In a statement, Kaiser highlighted the agreement's quote competitive wages and job training opportunities. Kaiser workers are expected to begin voting to ratify the agreement on October 18.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument