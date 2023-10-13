Inland Empire Kaiser Employees Say They're Pleased With Tentative Agreement

People who work at Kaiser Permanente in the Inland Empire say they’re pleased with the tentative agreement that their union and Kaiser have hashed out. It comes after thousands of Kaiser employees around the country and in California went on strike last week.

The deal would raise the minimum wage to 25 dollars an hour for California Kaiser employees.

Justin Seronko is an emergency room nurse at Kaiser’s Moreno Valley Medical Center.

He says he and his colleagues have had to stretch their paychecks as THE cost of living has increased.

“Hopefully, this tentative agreement helps make livelihood more affordable for nurses, but especially ancillary staff," said Seronko.

In a statement, Kaiser highlighted the agreement's quote competitive wages and job training opportunities. Kaiser workers are expected to begin voting to ratify the agreement on October 18.