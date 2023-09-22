Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/22/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



Riverside County has settled a lawsuit over how supervisors’ districts were redrawn in 2021. The US Forest Service is suing a couple whose gender-reveal stunt triggered the devastating El Dorado Fire, as well as the companies that made and distributed the smoke bombs. The Moreno Valley school board has dismissed its superintendent after paying $27 million to settle a lawsuit over the bullying death of a young student. And lastly, we remember San Bernardino County’s former chief executive, Mark Uffer, who died of a brain tumor at age 70.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

