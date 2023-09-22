Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/22/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- Riverside County has settled a lawsuit over how supervisors’ districts were redrawn in 2021.
- The US Forest Service is suing a couple whose gender-reveal stunt triggered the devastating El Dorado Fire, as well as the companies that made and distributed the smoke bombs.
- The Moreno Valley school board has dismissed its superintendent after paying $27 million to settle a lawsuit over the bullying death of a young student.
- And lastly, we remember San Bernardino County’s former chief executive, Mark Uffer, who died of a brain tumor at age 70.
