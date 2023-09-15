Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/15/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- The gay pride flag has become a hot-button issue in several Inland Empire communities.
- Riverside County’s longtime Registrar of Voters has been placed on administrative leave. And San Bernardino County’s CEO has been permanently replaced.
- Governor Newsom has signed a bill expanding protections at Stringfellow Acid Pits in Mira Loma.
- And lastly today, Redlands Unified has paid another lawsuit settlement over sexual abuse by a former teacher.
