Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/15/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



The gay pride flag has become a hot-button issue in several Inland Empire communities. Riverside County’s longtime Registrar of Voters has been placed on administrative leave. And San Bernardino County’s CEO has been permanently replaced. Governor Newsom has signed a bill expanding protections at Stringfellow Acid Pits in Mira Loma. And lastly today, Redlands Unified has paid another lawsuit settlement over sexual abuse by a former teacher.

