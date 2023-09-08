Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/8/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Loma Linda Veterans Administration is under scrutiny for another alleged mismanagement.

2. Has Riverside improved its protection of foster children since 13 siblings were taken from their parents and some landed in abusive foster care home?

3. A UC Riverside professor has resigned after colleagues denounced her for pretending to have Native American heritage.

4. And lastly, religious conservatives are taking their policies statewide, after several Inland Empire school boards adopted them.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.