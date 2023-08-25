Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/25/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



San Bernardino County chief executive Leonard X. Hernandez resigned suddenly last Friday and an interim county executive has been named. The Inland Empire is in the national news again this week, this time for the hate-crime killing of a Cedar Glen shop owner for displaying a gay pride flag. The tropical storm Hillary hit Inland mountain and desert communities especially hard. A woman remains missing after her mobile home was swept downstream by the storm surge. And lastly, we remember Bill Cunningham, the longtime mayor of Redlands, who died August 16th at age 96.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.