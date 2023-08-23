© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Temecula School Board Adopts Policy To Notify Parents If Student Is Transgender

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published August 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT
Cars driving through the City of Temecula.
Pray It No Photography
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Cars driving through the City of Temecula.

The Temecula school board meeting met into the wee hours of Wednesday night. Dozens of people participated in public comment. At nearly one in the morning, the board voted three to two to require school officials to notify parents within three days if their child requests to be treated as a gender other than what’s on their birth certificate.

Board member Allison Barclay, who voted against it, says schools should not be involved.

“I don't feel it's the responsibility of anyone to tell me that. It's between me and my child on this subject,” said Barclay.

Meanwhile, board president Joseph Komrosky, who is supported by a conservative, Christian PAC, says parents have a right to know.

“This shouldn't just happen in our district. This should be happening in all schools around the world,” said Komrosky.

California’s Attorney General is investigating the Chino Valley district’s policy for potential civil rights violations— and has denounced the Murrieta and Temecula districts. Temecula is already under investigation for an unspecified civil rights violation.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument