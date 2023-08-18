© 2023 91.9 KVCR

News

Inland Empire is Bracing For Hurricane Hilary

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published August 18, 2023 at 3:35 PM PDT
National Weather Service

National Weather Service forecasters say they’ll know more about the storm's path once it comes ashore, but they expect most of the Inland Empire will see 4 to 6 inches of rain.

They say some areas— like the mountains and deserts —could get up to 10 inches, with wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour.

Brendan Biggs is the Director of Public Works for San Bernardino County.

He says of particular concern is the El Dorado burn scar.

“It can produce a lot of mud flows that can flow through neighborhoods and then close the road. So they can be stranded there for, you know, a day or two as we dig them out," said Biggs.

He says the county is positioning backhoes and dump trucks around the area to clear debris in case there are mudslides and floods.

Biggs says residents in flood prone areas should protect their homes with sandbags.

