© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Attorney General Rob Bonta Denounces Murrieta Parental Notification Policy

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published August 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM PDT
Murrieta Valley Unified School District Superintendent Ward Andrus, Board President Paul Diffley and Board Clerk Nick Pardue (left to right) at Thursday's school board meeting.
Madison Aument
Murrieta Valley Unified School District Superintendent Ward Andrus, Board President Paul Diffley and Board Clerk Nick Pardue (left to right) at Thursday's school board meeting.

Murrieta’s policy gives teachers three days to notify parents if their child requests to be treated as a gender other than what’s listed on their birth certificate. It’s nearly identical to a policy the Chino Valley school district adopted a few weeks ago.

Attorney General Rob Bonta is investigating that district for potential civil rights violations.

In a statement, Bonta says Murrieta’s policy puts LGBTQ students at risk. He says it’s a “forced outing.”

Meanwhile, those who support the policy say parents have a right to know if their child identifies as a different gender at school than at home.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument