Murrieta School Board Could Adopt Policy to Notify Parents About LGBTQ Students

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published August 9, 2023 at 4:06 PM PDT

Murrieta school board president Paul Diffley, who’s bringing the idea of notifying parents forward, says it’s inspired by Chino’s policy. Chino now requires school officials to notify parents in writing if their child wants to be identified as a gender other than what’s on their birth certificate.

Diffley says the policy is about protecting kids.

“It is important to the long term health of our kids as they grow to be adults," said Diffley.

However, outing trans youth may put them in danger. A recent survey from the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ research and advocacy group, found that fewer than 40 percent of LGBTQ youth found their homes to be affirming. And those who felt affirmed at school reported lower rates of attempting suicide.

California’s Attorney General is investigating Chino Valley’s parental notification policy for potential civil rights violations.

Madison Aument
