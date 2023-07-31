Bonny Fire in Riverside County Burns More than 2000 Acres

The Bonny fire broke out last Thursday. Evacuation orders are in place for more than 120 homes in Aguanga. Two thousand more are affected by an evacuation warning.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Hamilton High School in Anza. Residents who need help to move pets or livestock should call Riverside County Animal Services.

According to Riverside County Fire, the fire is 20 percent contained.

Maggie Cline De La Rosa, a spokeswoman for the fire department, says the wind is a concern for firefighters.

“It potentially could increase the risk of erratic fire behavior,” said Cline De La Rosa.

Officials say they’re still investigating how the fire started. It’s not expected to be fully contained until early next week.