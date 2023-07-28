Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/28/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Inland Empire school boards continue to grab national headlines over their votes in the ongoing culture wars. First let’s talk about Chino Valley Unified.

2. Next let’s talk about the Temecula Valley school board. What is the latest there?

3. The killer of a Redlands student has been paroled despite strenuous objections from the community and the prosecutor.

4. In happier news, in a few years, visitors will be able to ride Metrolink to reach the train museum in Perris.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.