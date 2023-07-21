© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/21/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published July 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

  1. Redlands Deputy Police Chief Travis Martinez has accused the city of suppressing evidence of a safety hazard at a train crossing where a mother and daughter were killed recently.
  2. Some Rialto residents are upset about a warehouse the city council approved last month, with the help of one councilman who lives near the project. They are collecting signatures on a petition for a ballot measure to undo the council approval.
  3. Riverside is being sued by two Republican members of Congress over the city’s denying them a permit for the Riverside Convention Center in 2021.
  4. Lastly today, a tumultuous Temecula Valley School Board meeting has set up a possible showdown with the governor over textbook material that mentions slain gay rights leader Harvey Milk.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

