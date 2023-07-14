© 2023 91.9 KVCR

News

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/14/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published July 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

  1. Two San Bernardino police lieutenants have accused the department of retaliating against them after they complained about racism and ethical lapses.
  2. Longtime Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson has filed a claim against her city, for $6 million.
  3. Folks who live in the old Western movie set Pioneertown, are worried about San Bernardino County’s plans for new zoning to allow development.
  4. Let’s update the arrests we reported on last week of two Riverside County city council members. What’s the latest on their cases?

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

