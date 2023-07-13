Palm Springs Homeless Population is Vulnerable to Upcoming Extreme Heat

People flock to Palm Springs to soak in the sun.

But this weekend, that draw has turned into a danger…especially for the city’s some 350 homeless people.

Many live outdoors, and the iconic palm trees and cacti don’t provide much shade.

Roman Ruiz, who coordinates the city’s homelessness response, says people try to escape however they can.

“We're seeing that many of the individuals are finding refuge under freeway overpasses," says Ruiz.

He says others camp out in a dry creek…where small trees offer some cover.

Ruiz says there’s plenty of space at cooling centers around the city during the day, but at night, the 25 shelter beds don’t come close to housing everyone who needs it.

Temperatures are only dropping into the 80s and 90s after the sun goes down…which is still hot.

Dr. Gemma Kim, who runs a mobile health clinic in Palm Springs, says they’re seeing lots of heat-related illness among the unhoused.

“We're seeing heat stroke, heat exhaustion, cramping, because of the heat, it's really all due to volume depletion or dehydration," said Kim.

Kim’s clinic is passing out water donated by the city’s water district.

Meanwhile, the heat is supposed to peak on Saturday, but temperatures are forecast to stay above 110 for the next 10 days.