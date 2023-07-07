Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/7/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- Two local council members have been arrested over the past week, although on very different charges.
- The Redlands Unified School District has settled another sexual abuse lawsuit, this time for $1.9 million.
- Redlands city will pay $1.7 million to settle a lawsuit by two female police officers who said the Police Department was a hostile work environment for women.
- And finally, the former leader of a Riverside charter school has been sentenced to five years in prison for defrauding the Veterans Administration out of $105 million.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.