News

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/7/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published July 7, 2023 at 6:53 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

  1. Two local council members have been arrested over the past week, although on very different charges.
  2. The Redlands Unified School District has settled another sexual abuse lawsuit, this time for $1.9 million.
  3. Redlands city will pay $1.7 million to settle a lawsuit by two female police officers who said the Police Department was a hostile work environment for women.
  4. And finally, the former leader of a Riverside charter school has been sentenced to five years in prison for defrauding the Veterans Administration out of $105 million.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
Jessica Greenwell
