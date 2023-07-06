© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

TruEvolution opens Project Legacy to provide housing and supportive care to LGBTQ+ residents

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell
Published July 6, 2023 at 7:56 AM PDT
Project Legacy's Downtown Riverside Campus
Jessica Greenwell, KVCR Public Media
/
Project Legacy's Downtown Riverside Campus

TruEvolution is a non-profit organization founded in 2007, that provides supportive care and resources to the Inland Empire’s most vulnerable populations. On June 30th, the group celebrated the Grand Opening of Project Legacy in Downtown Riverside.
The center is $10+ million-dollar campus for LGBTQ, HIV+ youth and veterans experiencing homelessness, and is a public-private partnership between the Housing Authority of the County of Riverside and TruEvolution, and is a State of California Homekey site.
Project Legacy’s 41,000 square foot campus is divided into six lots across the property, some named after LGBTQ+ pioneers like George M. Johnson, author of banned queer book, All Boys Aren’t Blue and Reverend Benita Ramsey, executive director of the Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance. For more information visit truevolution.org/projectlegacy

News
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell