TruEvolution opens Project Legacy to provide housing and supportive care to LGBTQ+ residents

TruEvolution is a non-profit organization founded in 2007, that provides supportive care and resources to the Inland Empire’s most vulnerable populations. On June 30th, the group celebrated the Grand Opening of Project Legacy in Downtown Riverside.

The center is $10+ million-dollar campus for LGBTQ, HIV+ youth and veterans experiencing homelessness, and is a public-private partnership between the Housing Authority of the County of Riverside and TruEvolution, and is a State of California Homekey site.

Project Legacy’s 41,000 square foot campus is divided into six lots across the property, some named after LGBTQ+ pioneers like George M. Johnson, author of banned queer book, All Boys Aren’t Blue and Reverend Benita Ramsey, executive director of the Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance. For more information visit truevolution.org/projectlegacy