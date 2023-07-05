Particulate Air Quality Advisory Issued for Inland Empire

When fireworks explode, they release particulate matter into the air.

Particles can linger and are unhealthy to breathe.

Scott Epstein is with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

“They're so small that they get really deep into your lungs and make it into your bloodstream fairly easily. So they can lead to a whole wide variety of respiratory and heart issues," said Epstein.

Epstein says it’s of particular concern for people with conditions like asthma and heart disease and they should take extra precautions.

He advises everyone in the Inland Empire to avoid being outside today, if they can, and keep their windows closed. He says, for those who have to go out, wearing an N95 mask is a good idea. He says air quality should improve through the week.