Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/30/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



State Attorney General Rob Bonta said a project near San Bernardino International Airport may violate state and federal housing laws. A ruling by the State Supreme Court, in a Riverside police case, may change the way cities and counties train their officers. Riverside City College has a new president. And lastly, what’s the latest on the warehouse buffer zone bill that Assemblyman James Ramos proposed?

