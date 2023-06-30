State Law to Protect Joshua Trees Goes Into Effect Tomorrow

The law creates a five million dollar conservation fund and is a big win for environmentalists.

Brendan Cummings is the conservation director for the Center of Biological Diversity.

He’s warned about the toll of climate change on the trees for years.

“The Joshua Tree has been a symbol as a climate threatened species of our failure to address greenhouse emissions and deal with climate change," said Cummings.

He says this is the first species that California has protected due to climate threats.

The law also helps streamline the permit process to remove trees.

San Bernardino County officials opposed the bill. In a press release, they said the law will discourage development in the region.