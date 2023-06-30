© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Excessive Heat Warnings Issued for Inland Empire, Coachella Valley

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 30, 2023 at 2:49 PM PDT
National Weather Service officials say it could hit 117 in the Coachella Valley.

That kind of heat is dangerous… even for short periods.

Barbara Cole, who’s the director of disease control at Riverside University Health System, says people should try to avoid being outside.

“There are a variety of cooling centers in different locations in Riverside County where people can go into cooled down. Very important of course, they also have access to water, so they can stay well hydrated," said Cole.

The county also has opened an overnight cooling shelter in Palm Springs through September. It has twenty-five beds. Meanwhile, there are some 230 homeless people in Palm Springs according to the most recent count.

