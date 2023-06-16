Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/16/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- The Temecula Valley Unified School District Board’s conservative Christian majority voted to fire the superintendent, without explanation.
- A Riverside County Cal Fire battalion chief has retired and pled guilty to assault.
- The Val Verde Unified School District in Perris violated federal laws requiring it to protect students from unwanted touching and sexual harassment.
- And lastly today: Redlands has its first female police chief, promoted from within department ranks.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.