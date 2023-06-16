Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/16/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



The Temecula Valley Unified School District Board’s conservative Christian majority voted to fire the superintendent, without explanation.

A Riverside County Cal Fire battalion chief has retired and pled guilty to assault.

The Val Verde Unified School District in Perris violated federal laws requiring it to protect students from unwanted touching and sexual harassment.

And lastly today: Redlands has its first female police chief, promoted from within department ranks.

