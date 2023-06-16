© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/16/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:52 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

  1. The Temecula Valley Unified School District Board’s conservative Christian majority voted to fire the superintendent, without explanation.
  2. A Riverside County Cal Fire battalion chief has retired and pled guilty to assault.
  3. The Val Verde Unified School District in Perris violated federal laws requiring it to protect students from unwanted touching and sexual harassment.
  4. And lastly today: Redlands has its first female police chief, promoted from within department ranks.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

News
