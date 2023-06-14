© 2023 91.9 KVCR

News

Temecula School Board Fires Superintendent

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM PDT
People lined up outside the Temecula Valley School Board meeting, which was moved from the district office to Temecula Valley High School to accommodate large crowds.
Madison Aument
/
People lined up outside the Temecula Valley School Board meeting, which was moved from the district office to Temecula Valley High School to accommodate large crowds.

During the public comment period, none of the 13 people who spoke supported firing the superintendent… like Kelley Maxey, a teacher with the district.

“Stripping somebody of a 25 year career without cause or worse trying to establish cause based on the chaos you yourself created is unthinkable. And yet it is the very thing you attempt to do to Dr. McClay today," said Maxey.

More than a hundred members of the Temecula teacher’s union showed up to support superintendent Jodi McClay.

After voting in a closed session, the board did not explain their decision to let her go. In an email Wednesday, Board President Joseph Komrosky says it was quote “time for new leadership, with new ideas.”

During the meeting, Komrosky and the two other conservative board members were served recall notices.

Deon Hairston lives in Temecula and gave the board president his.

“In light of your failure to uphold the principles of equality, inclusivity and respect, I am serving you with this notice of intent to recall, Dr. Komrosky" said Hairston.

The mission of the PAC pushing the recall is to protect local government from extreme religious views.

Last month, the school board rejected a social studies textbook because its supplemental materials mention gay rights activist Harvey Milk.

He was the first openly gay man elected to office in California. Komrosky and another member called Milk a pedophile… a baseless claim.

As the board’s discussion last night about choosing an alternate social studies textbook heated up people shouted at board members. With that, Komrosky asked the audience to leave.

The board then continued to meet for about 40 more minutes.

