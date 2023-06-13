© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Temecula Valley School Board Meets Tonight

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT
Cars driving through the City of Temecula.
Pray It No Photography
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Cars driving through the City of Temecula.

In a closed session, the board may consider removing the superintendent and hiring an interim.

Later, an educational consultant will present options for elementary school social studies curriculum. That’s at the invitation of board member Jen Wiersma, who is backed by a conservative Christian PAC. 

This comes after the board rejected a textbook that mentions Harvey Milk in its supplemental materials. The board president and another member called Milk a “pedophile”...a baseless claim. Milk was the first openly gay man elected in California.

Meanwhile, a PAC that says it wants to protect local government from the threat of religious extremist views will serve recall papers to the board president and two members who make up the conservative majority.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument