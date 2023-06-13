Temecula Valley School Board Meets Tonight

In a closed session, the board may consider removing the superintendent and hiring an interim.

Later, an educational consultant will present options for elementary school social studies curriculum. That’s at the invitation of board member Jen Wiersma, who is backed by a conservative Christian PAC.

This comes after the board rejected a textbook that mentions Harvey Milk in its supplemental materials. The board president and another member called Milk a “pedophile”...a baseless claim. Milk was the first openly gay man elected in California.

Meanwhile, a PAC that says it wants to protect local government from the threat of religious extremist views will serve recall papers to the board president and two members who make up the conservative majority.