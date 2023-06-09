Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/9/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



Gov. Gavin Newsom is weighing in on the controversies in the Temecula Valley Unified School District. The state has dropped its case against San Bernardino over the former Carousel Mall since the city ended its exclusive agreement with a developer. Several southwest Riverside County cities are banding together to tackle the homelessness crisis. And lastly, the patriotic mural on the Prado Dam celebrating the nation’s 1976 bicentennial has been repainted.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.