News

Names of San Bernardino Police Officers Added to Rob Adams Lawsuit

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM PDT
Rob Adams Autopsy: A press conference held by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Los Angeles attorney Bradley Gage, held on Aug. 19, 2022, showing results of an independent autopsy commissioned by Adams’ family. The family has filed a $100 million federal lawsuit.
Jonathan Linden
/
Rob Adams Autopsy: A press conference held by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Los Angeles attorney Bradley Gage, held on Aug. 19, 2022, showing results of an independent autopsy commissioned by Adams’ family. The family has filed a $100 million federal lawsuit.

San Bernardino Police had concealed the officers' identities since they were involved in killing Adams last July.

Officer Michael Yuen shot Adams seven times, mostly in the back… according to an independent autopsy.

Adams, who was allegedly armed, was trying to run away from Yeun and his partner, Imran Ahmed, after they arrived in an unmarked vehicle.

KVCR learned the officers’ names through its reporting, and the San Bernardino Police confirmed them in March.

Bradley Gage is an attorney for Adams’ family. He says naming the officers in the case will help the investigation.

“We get to take their depositions, put them under oath and make them explain all of their actions,” said Gage.

Attorneys representing the city and San Bernardino Police did not respond to requests for comment.

Madison Aument
