News

Judge Denies San Bernardino Attorneys' Request to Delay Rob Adams Lawsuit

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT
Attorney Brad Gage, father of Rob Adams, Robert Adams, mother Tamika King and attorney Ben Crump during the press conference held in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 16.
Madison Aument
/
Attorney Brad Gage, father of Rob Adams, Robert Adams, mother Tamika King and attorney Ben Crump during the press conference held in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 16.

San Bernardino Police officer Michael Yuen shot and killed Adams last July. An independent autopsy showed Adams had seven bullet holes, mostly in the back. Adams, who was allegedly armed, was trying to run away from Yuen and his partner, after they arrived in an unmarked vehicle.

San Bernardino’s attorneys wanted to delay proceedings because they worried information revealed during the discovery process could influence an active criminal investigation by the the San Bernardino County District Attorney.

Bradley Gage, who represents Adams’ family, celebrated the ruling.

“Well, it's important because Justice delayed is justice denied. In this case, we have been seeking discovery for nearly a year," said Gage.

Attorneys representing the city and San Bernardino Police did not respond to requests for comment. The judge allowed the names of the officers who were involved in Adams’s death to be included in the lawsuit. KVCR’s reporting revealed those names— Micheal Yuen and Imran Ahmed.

