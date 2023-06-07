FEMA Deadline Extended for California Counties Affected by Winter Storms

San Bernardino Mountain residents who were affected by February’s blizzard now have an extra six weeks to apply to FEMA. The original deadline was Monday, but has been extended to July 20.

Arlene Diaz is a spokeswoman for FEMA. She says they’re extending the deadline because some counties, like San Bernardino, were added weeks after the original disaster declaration.

“We’re providing the time for the survivors of those counties so that they could do the application on time," said Diaz.

Just last week, the Small Business Administration– that’s working with FEMA– opened a center in Rimforest to help people apply. FEMA assistance includes temporary housing, home repairs and federal loans.