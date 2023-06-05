© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Final Day to Apply for FEMA Assistance for San Bernardino Mountain Residents Affected By Snowstorms

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 5, 2023 at 2:30 AM PDT

Governor Gavin Newson added San Bernardino to the list of California counties eligible for FEMA assistance in April. That’s when snow from the blizzard began to melt and reveal the extent of the damage.

Just in April, more than 2000 people applied. That’s the most recent data FEMA has. A FEMA spokeswoman says people continue to apply.

Just last week, the Small Business Administration– that’s working with FEMA– opened an assistance center in Rimforest.

FEMA help includes temporary housing, home repairs and federal loans.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument