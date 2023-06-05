Final Day to Apply for FEMA Assistance for San Bernardino Mountain Residents Affected By Snowstorms

Governor Gavin Newson added San Bernardino to the list of California counties eligible for FEMA assistance in April. That’s when snow from the blizzard began to melt and reveal the extent of the damage.

Just in April, more than 2000 people applied. That’s the most recent data FEMA has. A FEMA spokeswoman says people continue to apply.

Just last week, the Small Business Administration– that’s working with FEMA– opened an assistance center in Rimforest.

FEMA help includes temporary housing, home repairs and federal loans.