Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/2/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published June 2, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

  1. San Bernardino County is being sued over problems with its foster care system
  2. The Yucaipa City Clerk is suing to block a recall petition submitted by residents upset with the firing of the city manager and city attorney earlier this year
  3. The Moreno Valley City Council is trying to remove a councilman who has missed several meetings since last summer
  4. Temecula Valley students are rallying in support of the drama teacher who was placed on leave after some of his students read a controversial play, prompting a complaint by one mother.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
Jessica Greenwell
