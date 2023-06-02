Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/2/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- San Bernardino County is being sued over problems with its foster care system
- The Yucaipa City Clerk is suing to block a recall petition submitted by residents upset with the firing of the city manager and city attorney earlier this year
- The Moreno Valley City Council is trying to remove a councilman who has missed several meetings since last summer
- Temecula Valley students are rallying in support of the drama teacher who was placed on leave after some of his students read a controversial play, prompting a complaint by one mother.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.