Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/26/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published May 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

  1. It’s the end of an era at March Air Reserve Base, as the last of the C-135 Stratotankers are being retired.
  2. A controversial hydroelectric plant proposed for Lake Elsinore has been rejected again by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
  3. The Loma Linda VA has promoted a grounds maintenance supervisor despite an investigation that found he abused his subordinates and recommended he be fired.
  4. And lastly, the Temecula Valley Unified School District is in the news again, with a parent complaining her high school sophomore daughter was forced to read a sexually explicit play.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Cassie MacDuff
