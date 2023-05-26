Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/26/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- It’s the end of an era at March Air Reserve Base, as the last of the C-135 Stratotankers are being retired.
- A controversial hydroelectric plant proposed for Lake Elsinore has been rejected again by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
- The Loma Linda VA has promoted a grounds maintenance supervisor despite an investigation that found he abused his subordinates and recommended he be fired.
- And lastly, the Temecula Valley Unified School District is in the news again, with a parent complaining her high school sophomore daughter was forced to read a sexually explicit play.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.