Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/26/2023

It’s the end of an era at March Air Reserve Base, as the last of the C-135 Stratotankers are being retired. A controversial hydroelectric plant proposed for Lake Elsinore has been rejected again by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The Loma Linda VA has promoted a grounds maintenance supervisor despite an investigation that found he abused his subordinates and recommended he be fired. And lastly, the Temecula Valley Unified School District is in the news again, with a parent complaining her high school sophomore daughter was forced to read a sexually explicit play.

