Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/19/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- Nonprofits are blaming San Bernardino County for sitting on $4.4 million in funds intended to help the homeless.
- The Riverside County Grand Jury reports that local ambulances are kept waiting too long at hospitals when dropping off patients at the emergency room.
- The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department paid $1.1 million to a hacker who installed malware on the department’s computer system.
- Riverside is sweetening its paid parking deals for drivers who use a city app to park in downtown spaces.
