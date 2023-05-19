Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/19/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



Nonprofits are blaming San Bernardino County for sitting on $4.4 million in funds intended to help the homeless. The Riverside County Grand Jury reports that local ambulances are kept waiting too long at hospitals when dropping off patients at the emergency room. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department paid $1.1 million to a hacker who installed malware on the department’s computer system. Riverside is sweetening its paid parking deals for drivers who use a city app to park in downtown spaces.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.