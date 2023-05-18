Cal/OSHA Hearing on Heat Standards Set for This Morning

Sara Fee’s job is to unload trailers at an Amazon warehouse in San Bernardino.

“The trailers would come in, and they would be like, super hot, and you would open the doors. And the heat was like…it will make you stagger," she said.

Last September, Fee says she and her coworkers documented temperatures in the warehouse for a week.

She says they reached some ninety degrees.

​​”Like you're sweating profusely, and you're going in and out of trucks where the temperature is considerably higher," said Fee.

Fee says an indoor heat rule would help workers keep companies accountable.

Cal/OSHA says creating a regulation is a complex process.

They expect to have it done by March of 2024.

Amazon denies that its San Bernardino warehouse ever reached 90 degrees.

The 2016 legislation that required Cal/OSHA to develop indoor heat standards was written by Connie Leyva, when she was a state senator. Leyva is now the executive director of KVCR and was not involved in this news story.

