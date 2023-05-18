© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cal/OSHA Hearing on Heat Standards Set for This Morning

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published May 18, 2023 at 2:30 AM PDT
heat.jpg
Wikipedia
/

Sara Fee’s job is to unload trailers at an Amazon warehouse in San Bernardino.

“The trailers would come in, and they would be like, super hot, and you would open the doors. And the heat was like…it will make you stagger," she said.

Last September, Fee says she and her coworkers documented temperatures in the warehouse for a week.

She says they reached some ninety degrees.

​​”Like you're sweating profusely, and you're going in and out of trucks where the temperature is considerably higher," said Fee.

Fee says an indoor heat rule would help workers keep companies accountable.

Cal/OSHA says creating a regulation is a complex process.

They expect to have it done by March of 2024.

Amazon denies that its San Bernardino warehouse ever reached 90 degrees.

The 2016 legislation that required Cal/OSHA to develop indoor heat standards was written by Connie Leyva, when she was a state senator. Leyva is now the executive director of KVCR and was not involved in this news story.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument