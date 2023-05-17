© 2023 91.9 KVCR

News

Cal/OSHA Hearing on Heat Standards Set for Thursday

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published May 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM PDT
Amazon logo
Reed Saxon
/
AP

When Melissa Ojeda worked at an Amazon warehouse in San Bernardino, it was her job to unload containers that had been sitting in the hot sun.

“We're expected to be around those hot containers and in them for a long period of time from like three to four hours," said Ojeda.

She says the containers were brought inside, but were still blazing.

When she complained to her manager she says her told her, "Well, that's not an issue you work inside. So why are you worried?” 

Ojeda quit two months ago and now works for Warehouse Workers Resource Center that advocates for better conditions in warehouses.

She’ll testify tomorrow and says indoor heat standards would keep workers safe and companies accountable.

Cal/OSHA could not comment in time for this story on why standards have been delayed.

Amazon did not respond to an email in time for broadcast.

The 2016 legislation that required Cal/OSHA to develop indoor heat standards was written by Connie Leyva, when she was a state senator. Leyva is now the executive director of KVCR and was not involved in this news story.

News
Madison Aument
