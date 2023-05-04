© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Riverside County Office of Education Honors 2023 Educators of the Year

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell
Published May 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM PDT
2023 Riverside County Educators of the Year

The Riverside County Office of Education held its annual “Celebrating Our Educators” luncheon May 2nd, recognizing District nominees in its k-12 education community, and the 2023 Riverside County Educators of the Year. KVCR’s Jessica Greenwell has more.

Across the categories, of classified, confidential and support staff, administrators, counselors, principals and teachers, an overarching theme was evident.

[Soundbite- Jeanine Wingfield]

That was Jeanine Wingfield, a District Security Officer with the Val Verde Unified School District, and the 2023 Classified Employee of the Year.

Some key concepts practiced by honorees included providing emotional support, nurturing relationships, leading with empathy, heart and humility; having a desire to implement restorative practices, unity and connectedness, and displaying a passion for mentorship, and being a positive role model. All hallmarks for student’s success.

[Soundbite- Aprylle Larson]

That was the 2023 Confidential Employee of the Year, Aprylle Larson, she’s with the Beaumont Unified School District and works as an Executive Assistant for Instructional Support Services.

The Riverside County Office of Education provides educational and administrative services to 23 school districts and serves approximately 430,000 students.

For KVCR News, I’m Jessica Greenwell

