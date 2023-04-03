© 2023 91.9 KVCR

News

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/31/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published April 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. State housing officials say San Bernardino broke the rules with a plan to redevelop the defunct Carousel Mall.
2. A former deputy DA is suing the Riverside County District Attorney, alleging gender discrimination.
3. Two former Cal State San Bernardino professors are suing the university over alleged gender discrimination.
4. And finally, we remember a longtime leader of one of the Inland Empire's premier nonprofits.

News
Cassie MacDuff
Jessica Greenwell
