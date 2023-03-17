© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Mountain Students Return to School Delayed, Again

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM PDT
It’s the second time the Rim of the World School District has delayed students’ return since schools closed for the blizzard. Classes were scheduled to begin on Thursday…then Friday.

Then, Thursday evening, the district announced the reopening had been pushed to Monday.

District officials are concerned that school buses can’t safely navigate some snowy roads— specifically, they say, a few spots in Crestline.

The county’s website shows that 22 percent of county roads have been widened to two lanes.

Kimberly Fricker, who's the Rim of the World Superintendent, says the district wants to bring students back to school as soon as safely possible.

Students have now been out of class without remote instruction for 17 days.

