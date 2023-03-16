San Bernardino Mountain Students Set to Return to School

Classes were scheduled to begin today/yesterday…but were delayed while the county finished clearing roads, so school buses could pass safely.

Kimberly Fricker is the Superintendent of Rim of the World Unified School District.

She says schools have not been able to provide instruction since the blizzard.

“Remote learning would have been extremely difficult. Many of our residents in different areas on the mountain were out of power, some were out of power for up to 12 days, and some of the cell towers were also knocked out.”

The district sent out two surveys during the past few weeks to assess how students and their families were doing.

Fricker says they found that some students had to leave their homes or got stuck inside.

“So we do have to be mindful of that and responsible for that.”

Classes on Friday will be geared towards helping students process their experiences and reacclimate to school.

The district has beefed up its counseling staff for the next few weeks.

Students who are still displaced will have the option to study independently or online.

Fricker says they don’t yet know how many students still haven’t been able to go home.