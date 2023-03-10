Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/10/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



With all the rail lines crisscrossing the Inland Empire, could a derailment like the one that caused a chemical disaster in East Palestine, Ohio happen here? San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies will become the latest to begin wearing body cameras. Riverside city council has approved regulations to allow cannabis business in the city. And finally, the Upland Unified School District is investigating racist sentiments expressed in so-called Valentine’s cards given to students at one of its elementary school.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.