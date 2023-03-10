Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/10/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- With all the rail lines crisscrossing the Inland Empire, could a derailment like the one that caused a chemical disaster in East Palestine, Ohio happen here?
- San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies will become the latest to begin wearing body cameras.
- Riverside city council has approved regulations to allow cannabis business in the city.
- And finally, the Upland Unified School District is investigating racist sentiments expressed in so-called Valentine’s cards given to students at one of its elementary school.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.