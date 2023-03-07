Volunteers Bring Critical Supplies to Mountain Residents

A mishmash of people who live on the mountain, friends of those who do and good samaritans are gathering daily in the Sandals Church parking lot in San Bernardino.

The volunteers collect truckloads of food, water, medicine…and even snow shovels.

Rita Nelson is from Running Springs. She evacuated before the blizzard and hasn’t been able to get home.

“I want to help not just because I've received help myself but it's just I'm not going to just sit here and watch and hear all these stories on Facebook and people texting and calling out for help, you can’t ignore that.”

The California Disaster Airlift Response Team, or CalDART, is using helicopters to move the supplies to mountain towns.

The pilots are all volunteers and have made 10 trips so far.

They plan to continue taking supplies up the mountain as long as it's needed.