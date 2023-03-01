© 2023 91.9 KVCR

USC Report Evaluates Rental Assistance Program in Riverside

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM PST
download.png

Riverside County launched the COVID-19 United Lift Rental Assistance Program. United Lift helped more than 120,000 Riverside residents in their homes during the early days of the pandemic.

The program distributed more than $300 million to residents in need.

USC’s Price School of Public Policy surveyed more than 2000 tenants and more than 300 landlords who worked with United Lift. Researchers found that nearly 90 percent of applicants reported that they were unable to pay their rent. Roughly 50 percent of applicants identified as single parents.

Tenants accepted into the program reported lower levels of food insecurity, poor personal health, and mental distress. Eviction rates were also low among program recipients.

On March 8, there will be a virtual panel to discuss the findings. Featured speakers include Senior Advisor to President Biden Gene Sterling and California Development Department Director Gustavo Velasquez.

