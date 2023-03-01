Cal Baptist University Receives Largest Donation in 73 Years

Real estate developer Dale E. Fowler and his wife Sarah Ann have donated $28.5 million to Cal Baptist. The Fowlers have two grandchildren who graduated from the university.

The school’s 5000-seat events center, which opened in 2017, will be named The Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center in honor of the donation.

“CBU is a remarkable Christian institution and we are proud to support the important things happening on campus,” the couple said.

The Fowlers have donated to CBU and other colleges in Southern California and in Massachusetts.

The couple previously donated to Cal Baptist to support the university through the pandemic. This latest donation is not designated for any specific project.