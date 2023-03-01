© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cal Baptist University Receives Largest Donation in 73 Years

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM PST
p70362.jpg
CBU
/
Sarah Ann and Dale E. Fowler

Real estate developer Dale E. Fowler and his wife Sarah Ann have donated $28.5 million to Cal Baptist. The Fowlers have two grandchildren who graduated from the university.

The school’s 5000-seat events center, which opened in 2017, will be named The Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center in honor of the donation.

“CBU is a remarkable Christian institution and we are proud to support the important things happening on campus,” the couple said.

The Fowlers have donated to CBU and other colleges in Southern California and in Massachusetts.
The couple previously donated to Cal Baptist to support the university through the pandemic. This latest donation is not designated for any specific project.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument