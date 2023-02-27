San Bernardino County Declares Emergency in Wake of Massive Snowstorms

The local state of emergency aims to help those in mountain communities who are trapped at home or cannot get home due to last weekend's snowstorm.

The county is seeking state and federal assistance to help clear snow from mountain highways and streets.

San Bernardino County and the Red Cross have established an emergency shelter for mountain residents who cannot get home at Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave. in Redlands. The shelter will be staffed around the clock and resources will be available until 8 p.m. tonight and daily starting tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. A call center will operate at 909-387-3911 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to provide information.

Mountain residents and non-residents who are not currently on the mountain should avoid the area and allow road crews, first responders, and supply vehicles priority access to the limited number of roads that have been cleared.