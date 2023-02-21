Rialto to Host 17th State of Women Conference

Rialto's 17th annual State of Women conference will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at Cal State San Bernardino. The Rialto State of Women conference takes place during women’s history month.

The theme “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” is aligned with the National Women’s History Associations ongoing recognition of women who have been active in media and storytelling.

KNBC 4 News Correspondent Darsha Philips is the featured keynote speaker.

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren will be the Mistresses of Ceremony.

Those interested in attending this free event must register here.