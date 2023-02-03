More Public Transit Funding Coming to the Inland Empire

The funding is a part of a $21 billion dollar package announced by the Federal Transit Administration last week.

California will receive more than $2 billion dollars of that funding. The Inland Empire is getting $73 million of that funding due to efforts from Congresswoman Norma Torres.

Torres called public transportation “a great equalizer.”

The Southern California Association of Governments is the designated recipient of the funding. Cities and counties will be able to apply to the agency to receive project funding.