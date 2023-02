$2.5 billion in state funding was approved for a dozen transit projects around California.

$19 million will go to the San Bernardino County Transit Authority for the West Valley Bus Rapid Transit and Zero Emission Bus Initiative.

The initiative will introduce a new 19 mile transit system. The system will link Rancho Cucamonga, Montclair, Ontario International Airport and Pomona.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.