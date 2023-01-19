San Bernardino to hold homeless Point-in-Time Count next week

The annual homeless Point-in-Time Count is federally-mandated and helps cities around the country determine the number of unhoused individuals throughout the nation.

San Bernardino will host its’ Point-in-Time Count next Thursday from 5:30 to 10 a.m. Volunteers will be dispatched across the city to survey homeless individuals. Homeless people who share with volunteers will be given a bag of essentials like toothpaste and toothbrushes and will be given information about services to assist the homeless.

Homelessness has been a major issue for residents of San Bernardino. This count comes just weeks before the city is set to decide whether to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.

The city is still looking for volunteers. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old and will need access to a smartphone to participate.

Information about volunteering can be found at https://www.sbcity.org/news/whats_new/2023_homeless_point_in_time_count.

