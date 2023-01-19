© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published January 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM PST
DarnellCalhoun.jfif
Riverside County Sheriff's Department
/
Darnell Calhoun

The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga.

The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.

Calhoun was shot and killed Friday, January 13th while responding to a call of possible domestic violence. He was killed just two weeks after Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was gunned down during a traffic stop.

Funeral Procession Route from Mortuary to Church:

  • Northbound on Washington Avenue from the mortuary parking lot
  • Turn right, head eastbound on Kalmia Street and merge onto Interstate 15 north
  • Continue Interstate 15 north to 4th Street, Rancho Cucamonga
  • Exit 4th Street and travel westbound to Milliken Avenue
  • Turn right Milliken Avenue and proceed northbound to Arrow Route
  • Turn left onto Arrow Route and continue west to White Oak Avenue.
  • Turn left on Elm Avenue into the Abundant Living Family Church
News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument