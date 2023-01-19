50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy
The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga.
The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
Calhoun was shot and killed Friday, January 13th while responding to a call of possible domestic violence. He was killed just two weeks after Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was gunned down during a traffic stop.
Funeral Procession Route from Mortuary to Church:
- Northbound on Washington Avenue from the mortuary parking lot
- Turn right, head eastbound on Kalmia Street and merge onto Interstate 15 north
- Continue Interstate 15 north to 4th Street, Rancho Cucamonga
- Exit 4th Street and travel westbound to Milliken Avenue
- Turn right Milliken Avenue and proceed northbound to Arrow Route
- Turn left onto Arrow Route and continue west to White Oak Avenue.
- Turn left on Elm Avenue into the Abundant Living Family Church