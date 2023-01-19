50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy

The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga.

The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.

Calhoun was shot and killed Friday, January 13th while responding to a call of possible domestic violence. He was killed just two weeks after Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was gunned down during a traffic stop.

Funeral Procession Route from Mortuary to Church: