© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Comedian Andy Dick arrested in Riverside County

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published January 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM PST
Document.jpg
Riverside County Sheriff's Office
/

Riverside County Sheriff’s responded to a call regarding an intoxicated subject. Deputies located Dick under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff, Dick was arrested without incident. During a routine records check, it was determined that Dick was not up-to-date on his registration as a sex offender.

Last November, a jury found Dick guilty of groping an Uber driver. Dick was sentenced to 90 days in jail and required to register as a sex offender.

Dick was booked on charges of being under the influence of alcohol in public and failing to register as a sex offender.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument