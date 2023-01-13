Comedian Andy Dick arrested in Riverside County

Riverside County Sheriff’s responded to a call regarding an intoxicated subject. Deputies located Dick under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff, Dick was arrested without incident. During a routine records check, it was determined that Dick was not up-to-date on his registration as a sex offender.

Last November, a jury found Dick guilty of groping an Uber driver. Dick was sentenced to 90 days in jail and required to register as a sex offender.

Dick was booked on charges of being under the influence of alcohol in public and failing to register as a sex offender.