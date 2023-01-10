© 2023 91.9 KVCR

News

Groundbreaking on Friday for I-10/Cedar Interchange Project

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published January 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM PST
The I-10/Cedar Avenue Interchange Project is a partnership between the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and the cities of Fontana and Rialto. Improvements include widening the I-10 overcrossing, adding capacity on the on- and off-ramps, replacing the railroad bridge and upgrading Cedar Avenue from Bloomington Avenue to Slover Avenue.

The project is funded through Measure I, a voter-approved sales tax for transportation improvements in San Bernardino County.

Construction will begin in late-January. The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority is asking motorists to allow extra time to reach their destinations while the project is completed.

The groundbreaking is at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Caltrans Park & Ride on Commercial Street in Bloomington.

